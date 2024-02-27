Charity supporters given tour of new air ambulance base

Eleven people who volunteer their time for Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) were shown around the new airbase and headquarters during a specially arranged visit this month.

The friends have helped to look after Telford Town Park for 20 years and in 2007 the group started an annual Christmas Fun Run – where people run while dressed as Santas, elves, reindeer and other festive characters – to raise money for the lifesaving emergency service.

As the event grew over the years the charity took over the organisation and running of the run with continued support from FOTTP, who helped marshal the event.

Chris Pettman, Chairman of FOTTP, said: “Our visit to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s airbase was wonderful.

“Many of our members were eager to be part of the trip and we were all blown away by how fantastic the new airbase and headquarters facility is.

“The facilities are state-of-the-art and while we all hope we never have to use the services of the air ambulance, we know we’re in good hands and will be well looked after by their expert team if we ever need it.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the team there for taking the time to show us around.”

The Friends usually meet on a Wednesday morning to assist with the upkeep of the award winning park, looking after the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens and beyond.

But Chris said this was an exciting change of scenery from the gardening, mud and hedgelaying they have been completing over the last few months.

The new airbase and headquarters opened last year following four years of planning and two years of construction.

It includes helipads and hanger space for aircraft and space for the charity’s fleet of critical care cars. There is also a state-of-the-art clinical research training and simulation suite, improved office space, a welcoming area for visitors and warehousing for charity vehicles and storage. In time, there will also be space to host fundraising events

The new combined airbase and charity headquarters will help future-proof the lifesaving service ensuring Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can continue giving the best care to some of the sickest patients across the region.

Maria Jones, Shropshire Fundraising Executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are very thankful to the Friends of Telford Town Park for all the support they have shown us over the years.

“They have been a great support to our events and also completed a lot of fundraising for the lifesaving work we do.

“We were delighted to be able to offer them the chance to come and look at our new facility, we are very proud of it and are pleased they could see the difference this is going to make to our community.”

Each Midlands Air Ambulance Charity air mission costs an average of £2,950 and approximately £288 by critical care car. For more information about the life saving work of the charity visit www.midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.

For more information about the Friends of Telford Town Park visit their website www.friendsoftelfordtownpark.org/ or follow them on Facebook.