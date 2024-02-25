Saloon car ends up on roof in crash near Telford
Two fire engines, the police and ambulance service rushed to a crash in a village near Telford in which a car ended up on its roof.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Spout Lane in Little Wenlock at around 3.21pm on Sunday.
Along with two fire crews, West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the incident.
A fire service log update said the crash involved a saloon car that had come to rest on its roof, but a spokesperson added that on arrival nobody was trapped in the vehicle.