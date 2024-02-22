Shropshire trains cancelled after flooding on tracks

Heavy rain overnight and into Thursday morning has caused flooding on the tracks between Oakengates and Wellington train stations.

As a result, all lines are blocked. Trains running from Telford, Wellington, Oakengates and Shrewsbury towards Birmingham were cancelled on Thursday morning.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has said rail replacement services has been ordered.

Flooding is also impacting Transport for Wales lines.

Due to flooding between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth, trains were having to run at reduced speed on the line. The train operator said that train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.

WMR are encouraging people to check before travelling by going online to: nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner

Those delayed by more than 15 minutes may be entitled to compensation from: westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/about-us/delay-repay