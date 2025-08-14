Telford's Hobbycraft survives latest round of closures - as full list of stores set to shut is announced

But it was worse news elsewhere in the Midlands as the firm announced a further six stores would close as part of a restructuring programme - including the company's store in Stafford.

In a brief statement, the firm also confirmed 12 stores had also already closed as part of a "strategic review" of its branches, launched last year.

Private equity firm Modella Capital bought the arts and crafts retailer in August 2024, and is now mid way through an overhaul of its operations, which it describes as a "necessary action" in order to save the retailer.

Hobbycraft in Telford has surved the latest round of cuts at the retailer

Announcing the restructuring plan, Hobbycraft said the store closures and restructure was intended to secure the future of at least 99 of its stores and 1,800 jobs across the business.

Modella also bought out The Original Factory Shop earlier this year, and recently announced a number of stores would close as part of a similar restructuring operation, including two stores in Shropshire.

The company's other Black Country branches at Wolverhampton's Bentley Bridge retail park, and at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill, have also survived the latest round of cuts.

Announcing the first tranche of closures in April this year, Hobbycraft chief executive officer Alex Wilson said the closures were a "last resort" for the firm.

"For many our stores are more than just arts and crafts supplies – they have become places for gaining crafting ideas and inspiration," he said.

"Very sadly, the strength of our offering has not made us immune from the challenges faced by the retail sector in recent years.

"Closing stores is always a last resort and this has been an extremely difficult decision.Making these changes is sadly a necessary action to enable us to keep our doors open to crafters up and down the country."

Stores which are set to close in September:

Stafford

Maidenhead

Wigan

Kings Lynn

Crayford

Chichester

Stores already closed: