Firefighters called to small fire at Superdrug store in Telford
A Superdrug store in Telford is now 'open as normal' following a small fire this morning.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the shop on the Forge Retail Park at around 10.20am.
A statement said two fire crews found there was a small fire in the heating unit, which crews extinguished using a hose reel jet, small gear, a thermal imaging camera and a short extension ladder.
A spokesperson for Superdrug said the shop was "open as normal" following the incident.