Valentine's Day: Care home residents reveal their secrets of love after decades of happy marriage

Michael and Joy Hinton, who live at Lake View Residential Care Home run by Sanctuary Care Home in Shropshire, will have been married for 59 years on March 6.

The pair, who met on a blind date and later married at Holy Trinity Church Wrockwardine Wood in Telford, dished out their dating tips for the younger generation.

“Pull together and share everything. This is something we have always done in our marriage.

"Don’t rush the relationship, take your time with each other, and try not to give up easily,” they said.

Roy Fellows, aged 86, recently celebrated 66 years married to his wife, Betty, aged 87, who lives at Lime Tree Court Residential Care Home in Bilston - also run by Sanctuary.

When asked for his advice on keeping a marriage strong after all those years, Roy said: “Be honest with one another, love each other - and for me personally, always listen to Betty!”

Roy visits Betty, a former factory worker, at the Wolverhampton care home twice a day, often reminiscing on happy times spent at a local dance club, where they first met.

To this day, Betty dances around the home with a smile on her face, reliving those moments shared with her husband.

To mark Valentine’s Day, celebrations will be taking place across Sanctuary Care homes for residents to enjoy with their loved ones, fellow residents, or significant others.

Dannie Sheldon, manager at Sanctuary Care’s Lake View Residential Care Home in Shropshire, said: “As Valentine’s Day holds special memories for many of our residents, it’s a great opportunity for us to come together with them and their loved ones to reminisce and reflect on times gone by.

“Celebrating these meaningful moments within our care homes helps to create a sense of continuity and community for our residents, which we know is so important for an enriched and fulfilled life.

“And for those for whom Valentine’s Day holds no allure, then it’s yet another opportunity to just celebrate life together – any excuse for a party!”