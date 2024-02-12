Final phase of large housing estate signed off by planners

Telford & Wrekin Council gave outline permission in 2015 for 495 homes to be built on the former Maxell Europe Ltd site in Apley.

Three years ago the council signed off for 375 of those homes to be built. The final phase containing 103 homes has now been given the seal of approval by the local authority’s planning department.

The final phase will be formed on the eastern edge of the wider development.

The properties will be served off a ‘spine road’ from the A442 (Queensway) and will be separated into five blocks of development served by side streets.

Access is further enabled by a link through to a second access off the A442.

The final phased proposal has been amended with three homes removed and the repositioning of other properties ‘with an emphasis on maximising separation distances, amended house types and parking layouts to enhance the street scene and provide sufficient amenity space, with the provision of additional landscaping’.

A council planning officer said that this ‘represents a balanced approach to the development’ within the context of the wider development as a whole.

They added that earlier phases of the housing scheme brought forward a ‘lesser scale of development’ than originally proposed through the ‘masterplan’.

“The reduction and amended layout has been secured to modestly reduce the density, lessen the impact of frontage parking on the side streets, thus enabling further parking to the side of units, and the reintroduction of frontage landscaping to provide a more in keeping pattern of development with the adjacent phases served off the spine road,” added the planning officer.

Planners state that a mixture of two and two-and-a-half storey homes are proposed in the final phase.

The majority, 67, would be three-bedroom homes with the others four-bedroom, 30, and two-bedroom homes, six.

Planning permission has been granted with the condition that no homes should be occupied until works on the A442 access have been completed, or until the access road(s) serving that home have been ‘substantially completed’ and available for use.

Subject to the highways work being carried out no objection was raised to the development on highways grounds.

During the consultation phase no objection has been raised relating to ecological or drainage matters.