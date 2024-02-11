Paramedics treat casualty as two vehicles flip over within two hours in Telford

They treated a casualty at the first incident, which happened in Park Lane, Woodside yesterday, before also being deployed to a crash on the M54 near junction 7 for Wellington

In the Woodside incident, the casualty was already out of the vehicle by the time emergency crews got there. Police and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 5.35pm on Saturday, February 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'RTC persons trapped in Telford. One vehicle on side which crews made safe. One person left in care of ambulance.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

Around an hour and a half later, emergency crews including medics, the police and the fire brigade rushed to the M54.

A fire service spokeswoman said two fire engines were sent out at 6.52pm where they found a vehicle on its side. Crews used their equipment to make the vehicle electrically safe.

Firefighters were sent from Telford and Wellington, and the rescue tender was also sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.