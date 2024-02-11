Shropshire Star
Firefighters rescue someone locked in bedroom in Telford

Firefighters rescued someone locked in a bedroom in Telford last night.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

The incident happened in Boulton Grange, Stirchley. Crews used small tools to get the door open and release the person.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.37pm on Saturday, February 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'SSC urgent' in Telford. Crews used small tools to release 1 person from bedroom."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

