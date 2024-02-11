Firefighters rescue someone locked in bedroom in Telford

The incident happened in Boulton Grange, Stirchley. Crews used small tools to get the door open and release the person.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.37pm on Saturday, February 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'SSC urgent' in Telford. Crews used small tools to release 1 person from bedroom."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.