Road reopens after car hits pedestrian near Telford school

The B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School was closed on Tuesday evening while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Mercia Police first made the public aware of the crash just before 6pm saying: "We are dealing with a collision in Telford on the B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School.

"The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours."

They then published an update a couple of hours later, stating on X (formerly Twitter) just after 8pm that they were "dealing with a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"The road remains closed while the collision investigation team carry out their enquiries."

They were finally able to reopen the road shortly before 10pm, thanking the public for their patience.