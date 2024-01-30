Road closed following crash near school in Telford
A road has been closed following a crash near a school in Telford.
Police say that the B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School is expected to be closed for the next few hours.
In a tweet just before 6pm on Tuesday West Mercia Police said: "COLLISION | We are dealing with a collision in #Telford #B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School. The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours."