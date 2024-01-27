Increased police presence expected in Telford for Tommy Robinson protest

The event, which will include a screening of Robinson's latest documentary focusing on Child Sexual Exploitation, is expected to see protestors march from Telford Central railway station to Malinsgate Police Station.

The group will then march back to Addenbrooke House on Ironmasters Way, where the film is set to be screened in a car park.

A counter protest is also expected to take place.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, has staged protests and screenings in the town centre previously, including in May 2022.

West Mercia Police said its officers have been in discussion with the organisers of both groups "to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum".

Police said both groups will gather on Saturday in the vicinity of Telford town centre.

A statement from the force said there would be "an increased police presence in the area with plans in place to ensure a proportionate and appropriate response".

Telford local policing commander Superintendent Jamie Dunn said: “We know this event causes concern within our local communities and have been working with them to offer support and reassurance.

“People will see an increased police presence in Telford this afternoon, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption."