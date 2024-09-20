Two all-day weather warnings across Shropshire this weekend with washout forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two yellow weather warning are in place across the region for the weekend, with thunderstorms forecast on Saturday and followed by heavy rain on Sunday.

The Met Office says thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause disruption tomorrow and that there is a chance of flooding.

Lightening could also cause delays to train and bus services, and there is a "slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The 23-hour yellow weather warning storm warning has been issued from 1am until 11.59pm on Saturday. Rain is forecasted to hit the region during the afternoon and remain until the evening.

A Met Office weather report states: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop and spread northwestwards at times later on Friday night and through Saturday.

"While much of the time it will be dry, and not all places will see these, where they do occur 20-40 mm could fall in less than an hour, with a small chance of isolated accumulations of 50-70 mm over the course of a few hours.

"In addition, hail and frequent lightning may accompany the most intense storms, especially during Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of the Midlands, southern England and east Wales."

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Saturday, picture: Met Office

Local forecasts are predicting scattered showers in the county on Saturday, some heavy, bring a "more widespread risk of hail and thunderstorms", with temperatures ranging from 13C (55.4F) to 21C (69.8F).

As soon as the storm warning finishes, a 24-hour rain warning - also yellow - begins, with forecasters predicting a heavy downpour throughout Sunday.

The Met Office weather warning says: "Showers and thunderstorms are expected to merge into broader areas of heavy rain across parts of Wales, central and southern England during Sunday.

"Whilst the strongest signal for impactful rainfall totals appears to be centred across east Wales and west-central England, there is potential right across the highlighted region for some areas to see 30-50 mm in less than six hours, with a few places receiving 60-80mm over the course of 12-24 hours."

It also warns that " areas of heavy rain are likely to continue pushing north and west".

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sunday, picture: Met Office

Despite the rain, temperatures are set to reach up to 18C (64.4F).

As well as Shropshire and the Black Country, the warnings also cover the south from Hampshire and Oxfordshire down to Cornwall, and as far east as Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Jason Kelly added: "Thundery downpours have developed across parts of southern England, and will last into Friday evening, bringing frequent lightning, gusty winds, hail and spells of heavy rain.

"The risk of thunderstorms persists into the weekend with potentially longer spells of heavy rain for some along with a continued risk of hail and lightning accompanying the most intense storms.

"The warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms but not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many much of the time it will remain dry."