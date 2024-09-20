Get yours quick! Museum trust offering discount on annual pass for locals

Until Sunday, 29 September, anyone with a TF, SY or WV postcode can save 30 per cent off the price of a pass and enjoy unlimited entry to the trust’s 10 museums in the Ironbridge Gorge for 12 months when they buy their annual pass online.

The pass entitles the holder to unlimited entry to Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and the Old Furnace, Jackfield Tile Museum and Coalport China Museum year-round, and to the Darby Houses, Broseley Pipeworks and the Tar Tunnel during their seasonal opening, as well as the trust’s two free museums, the Museum of the Gorge and the Iron Bridge Tollhouse.

David Wright, Marketing and Sales Director at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “This September we are offering 30 per cent off one of our popular annual passes to encourage our neighbours in Telford, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton to discover or rediscover our museums and find out more about their local heritage.

“Many people tell us they came to visit one of our museums when they were at school, but we wanted to encourage them to come back as an adult. Our PASS offers brilliant value for local people who can easily return to our sites year-round, taking advantage of our ten sites and a year-round programme of events.

“As they visit our museums, making memories with their family and friends and being inspired by our collections and stories, visitors can know that as a charity, the income we generate from the sale of our passes and the associated Gift Aid is vital to help us carry out our heritage conservation and education work across all our sites in the magnificent Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

The promotion is available online until Sunday, 29 September inclusive. Terms and conditions apply. To find out more, visit the homepage of the trust’s website, ironbridge.org.uk

By Sarah Watson - Contributor