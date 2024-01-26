Two arrested for drug dealing after Telford raid

The warrant was carried out at Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood, where a man aged 29, and a woman aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Mobile phones and two bladed weapons were seized by officers.

West Mercia Police say the pair remain in police custody as further enquiries are carried out.

Telford Proactive CID Detective Sergeant, Andy Pond, said: “Today’s warrant shows we will not stop in our pursuit to disrupt those we suspect are involved in drugs and drug supply, which ultimately heap misery in our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

West Mercia Police added that the warrant at the Telford address was supported by the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team and formed part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.