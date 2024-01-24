Whitchurch hair stylist is nominated for national award
A Whitchurch-based hair stylist is celebrating after receiving a nomination for a top award.
Published
H2 Hair Salon's Nathan Heath has been named a finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Nathan is nominated in the Hairstylist of the Year category.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the industry.
The awards will take place on June 1 at the ICC in Birmingham. and will feature celebrity guests and entertainment.