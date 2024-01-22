Visitors to Telford property plagued by anti-social behaviour to be arrested, sentenced and fined, rules judge

The closure order was granted following a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19, meaning anyone other than the owner entering or remaining at the property can be arrested and sentenced to up to 51 weeks in prison or be given a fine for an initial period of three months.

Enforcement officers at Telford & Wrekin Council, supported by West Mercia Police, used powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, following concerns over anti-social behaviour, noise nuisance, damage, and other issues.

The council has been working to build a case of evidence for court, which has included meetings with residents to find out how they have been impacted by the continuous ASB.

The power for Local Authorities to issue closure notices and subsequently apply to the courts for closure orders, is designed to protect victims and communities by quickly closing premises that are causing nuisance or disorder.

The council’s ASB Team thanked residents and the Safer Neighbourhood policing team for their continued support and patience.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) said: “This is a positive outcome for everyone involved, including the homeowner, and will put a stop to the misery neighbours have been enduring.

“We take ASB seriously. Cases like this take time and we need to be diligent to create watertight evidence and success when we reach court hearings. Thanks to residents especially and all the teams involved in achieving this result. We want people to feel safe and not fearful of others making the area they live undesirable.

“This is a clear message to those intent on committing crime and anti-social behaviour, we are on the side of law-abiding residents and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. This order is just the first step and officers from the area will be patrolling and enforcing the order along with colleagues from the local authority.”

Residents with concerns over anti-social behaviour, can contact the team in confidence visit telford.gov.uk/asb for more information.