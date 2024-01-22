Policing week of action highlighting how it keeps communities safe

During the week there will be lots going on in the force area to show the vital efforts made by our Safer Neighbourhood Teams, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), Problem Solving Hubs, Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams, and volunteers to protect the public.

Teams will be out and about in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire highlighting the actions we take all-year round to uphold the law and maintain public confidence.

"We will be highlighting the work we do every day to tackle criminal activities such as anti-social behaviour, burglaries, shoplifting, violence, domestic abuse, hate crimes and drugs that impact your neighbourhood," Chief Superintendent Edd Williams, the Local Policing command lead, said.

“This week, we are shining a light on some of the work we do to prevent crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour and the measures we take to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Our neighbourhood teams are key to keeping you safe and play a vital role in the areas they serve, building confidence through engaging with residents, businesses and partners which make a real difference in informing the priorities of our organisation.

“The communities we serve can also help us to keep everyone safe by providing intelligence, whether that be reporting non-emergency crimes via our website, by attending one of our police surgeries or by talking to us on the beat, to help shape our responses and bring criminals to justice.

“By continuing to work together we can ensure that West Mercia continues to be one of the safest places to live and work.”

Find out more about the activities by following #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek on social media.