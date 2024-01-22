Campervan up in flames and car alight at roundabout amid busy hour for Shropshire firefighters

The campervan fire happened near the Cosford traffic lights on Newport Road, Albrighton.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman described the vehicle as "well alight", and said crews extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

Crews were called out at 6.40pm, with two fire engines sent from Albrighton and Telford Central.

Less than 40 minutes earlier, firefighters were called to the Garrison roundabout in Donnington, Telford, to deal with a car on fire.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 6.02pm on Monday, January 22, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One vehicle on fire which was tackled by crews using one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

"Police in attendance for traffic management. No persons trapped. Thermal imaging camera used to check temperature of car prior to police arranging recovery."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.