Yoga fun at Telford Centre

Free SEND friendly sessions are available at a yoga class for children at Telford Centre tomorrow.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Leapfrog Events take place at Telford Centre

The Leapfrog club event takes place between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m.

Youngsters will be able to take part in the first Yoga class designed for children and strike animal poses galore, as well as colour in kindness bracelets to take home.

To register and find out more, https://www.telfordcentre.com/whats-on/leapfrog-club/leapfrog-sign-up/?fbclid=IwAR1IdEyxRYio5ffiJb_rbQnNBRDlJRYaJRTyMYeO9c6OvbJTDkNOTjAps3k

