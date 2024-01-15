Council agrees rise in council tax bill

Madeley Town Council has agreed to increase their council tax precept by 16.7 per cent in the next financial year – approximately £21 per year for a Band D property.

At their meeting in December councillors were told that the increase was required due to a shortfall in the proposed 2024/25 budget.

Madeley Town Council calculations for the current financial year show that a Band D household paid £125.79 per annum for town council services.

Councillor Derek White said that the town council ‘has had a difficult financial year’ due to the increase is costs for all services.

The council’s salaries budget has increased due to taking over the responsibility for Madeley Community Library and Youth Support.

Telford & Wrekin Council has asked for an annual contribution towards new library books of £7,500. However, the town council state that they ‘just cannot afford’ that figure and have offered an annual contribution of £2,500.

Madeley Town Council claim that there has been a 29.81 per cent increase to their Community Action (CAT) team and liaison officer contract, offered by the borough council for services like street cleaning and grounds maintenance.

The town council adds that if they sign up to the CAT contract before April 1, they will receive £5,000 payback toward materials for community enhancement projects.

Minutes of the Madeley Town Council meeting in December says that they plan not to review their community enforcement contract with the borough council.

“This contract will be reviewed each year to identify if Madeley Town Council can afford to buy into this contract,” the council says.

Councillors heard that Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that the council tax support (CTS) grant would reduce by one third year on year.

Madeley town clerk, Alison Hinks, said that the town council currently has six months worth of ‘essential spend’ in reserve of which £127,000 is earmarked for committed projects.

To support their budget Madeley Town Council are also proposing a 10 per cent increase in room hire at Jubilee House and allotment costs.

The town council state that there will be an expenditure increase due to additional hanging baskets required for the new hanging basket poles and planters installed as part of the Telford & Wrekin Council Place Plan funding.

Madeley Town Council agreed that they will organise three Christmas events for the elderly in Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside. Christmas grants awarded to local community groups will be re-organised.

The budget for other smaller events will be reduced to £10,000. Any additional funds ‘will need to be funded via external grant applications’.

The town council agreed their annual precept for the 2024/25 financial year with a proposed income of £803,959, which is equal to the expected total expenditure.