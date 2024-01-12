Juke Marsh, 28, had admitted assault, actual bodily harm and criminal damage when he appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard that the charges related to violence towards a former partner in May and June last year.

Recorder Julian Taylor heard that Marsh, of no fixed address, had been in a relationship with the woman for eight weeks before he attacked her twice in consecutive months.

The court was told that the first incident on May 23 last year saw Marsh spit at his former partner, before he punched her as he held her down on a bed. He also smashed her TV.

A month later, Marsh conducted a "prolonged and consistent assault" where he rained down blows on his victim in her hallway while her children were present in the home, although they didn't witness the attack.

Judge Taylor heard that it was the third time Marsh had been before the courts for attacking three separate women that he had been in a relationship with.

He branded Marsh a "danger to women", telling him: "You engaged in a shocking piece of behaviour and violence, and not the first time. You have a propensity of being violent against women."

He said that while he had to "have regard for the safety of public" he added Marsh, who had been on remand since the attacks, would be freed, telling him: "I'm giving you a chance here."

The judge sentenced Marsh to 16 months in prison but suspended the term for two years.

He added: "It was a dreadful display of behaviour and this prison sentence has been suspended for a long time."

Marsh was also ordered to take part in a Building Better Relationships programme, undertake six months of an alcohol treatment programme, conduct 15 rehabilitation activity days, and undertake 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also handed a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim.