Theatre group inviting auditions for forthcoming Billy Liar production

The Little Theatre in Donnington, Telford, is busy casting for its production of Billy Liar – and its director, Helen Madden, has extended an invitation for auditions, including the starring title role of Billy.

The show will take place from April 25 to 27, and the auditions are scheduled for January 30.

And it is not just the title role available, there are character roles across all ages.

Mrs Madden has invited anyone with an interest to get in touch, saying: "We would love to hear from you."

She said: "Could you be among the cast of The Little Theatre, Donnington’s next production of Billy Liar, to be staged between April 25 and 27?

"Based in the late 1950s Billy Liar tells the humorous story of an incurable liar whose vivid imagination allows him to escape from a mundane life at home with his family, his unfulfilling job, and his complicated relationships.

"There are character roles across all ages and we would love to hear from anyone with an interest in taking part.

"In particular we are looking for the eponymous lead Billy. This is for any male actor who can play a younger role – 18 to 30 years old.

"Auditions will be held on January 30 and rehearsals will take place each week on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm."

Anyone who would like to learn more about the roles or the show can e-mail production.thelittletheatre@gmail.com.