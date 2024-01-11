Car fire on slip road of M54

The incident took place at 9.12pm last night on the exit slip of Junction Four of the road, for Telford Services at Shifnal.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two fire crews to the scene from Albrighton and Tweedale.

The crews used hosereel jets to put out the blaze, which involved the engine of the hatchback.

They had finished at the scene at around 9.36pm.