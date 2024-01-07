Fire investigators called to forklift blaze inside industrial unit
A fire investigation has started after fire fighters were called to a blaze involving a forklift inside an industrial unit.
By David Tooley
Two fire appliances were sent from the stations at Telford Central and Tweedale with operations and fire investigations officers to J K Audio Visual in Telford at 1.54pm on Sunday .
They found one forklift fully alight inside a single storey industrial unit and used breathing kit,a thermal camera, a covering jet and a water jet to deal with the incident.
The crew's stop message was received at 2.39pm.