Fire investigators called to forklift blaze inside industrial unit

A fire investigation has started after fire fighters were called to a blaze involving a forklift inside an industrial unit.

By David Tooley
Two fire appliances were sent from the stations at Telford Central and Tweedale with operations and fire investigations officers to J K Audio Visual in Telford at 1.54pm on Sunday .

They found one forklift fully alight inside a single storey industrial unit and used breathing kit,a thermal camera, a covering jet and a water jet to deal with the incident.

The crew's stop message was received at 2.39pm.

