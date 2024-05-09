Man arrested on suspicion of keeping wild birds

The warrant was carried out in partnership with the RSPCA and Cuan Wildlife Rescue, at a property in Meadow Close in Madeley following intelligence that wild birds were illegally being kept there.

A spokesman for the police said: "When officers entered the property they found six wild birds, including a Goldfinch, Redpoll, Siskins and a Brambling.

"A man, aged 55, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of taking a wild bird and being in possession of a wild bird. He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

PC Paul Gough, from Telford’s Rural and Business Crime Team, said: “Our team will continue to work with our partners to monitor local wild bird population for signs of any further cruelty, such as capturing these birds, and we will act on the public’s information and investigate.

“We have a dedicated rural and business crime officers in Telford who provide specialist support to our rural communities.

“We also actively encourage communities to take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime. People can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free community messaging service, to keep up to date with the work local policing teams are doing in their area.

“There’s lots of information on things you can do to help prevent rural crime on our website, and I’d encourage anyone who is a victim to report it to us so that we can investigate.”