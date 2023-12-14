Brandon Marsh took part in his second half-marathon on Sunday in Manchester, an event he competed in to raise funds for the Telford African & Afro-Caribbean resource centre (TAARC).

Brandon said the organisation was the only one to help him this year where he was struggling with his mental health.

He said: "TAARC has helped so much with my mental health issues with all the organisations that gave up on me. TAARC stepped up and rescued me.

"I tried to take my own life this year but now look at me - mentally well and physically. You have to find a way to remove your mental health. It takes some doing, never easy, but once you become strong enough to overcome it you can overcome everything and nothing can touch you."

Brandon completed the Great Manchester Run in 1 hour and 33 minutes, smashing his previous best time of 1 hour and 58 minutes.

He said: "I stood at the finish line for ages on my own because I was looking at the time saying to myself 'no way have I ran all that in that time'.

"It just shows what you can achieve with hard work and dedication. This is for everyone who has suffered with mental health and illness in general - you are not alone and you are here to believe you can get through this."

Brandon Marsh with TAARC volunteer King Alex Richardson

He continued: "TAARC, that one is for you - it was an absolute pleasure running for your amazing charity.

"I’ve seen how it’s ran and I’m simply impressed. You deserve the world, you are helping more people than you could possibly imagine like myself - keep going."

Nakita Rutherford, a trustee at TAARC, said: "Brandon has massively peaked with his mental health, is looking much more positive, and has a new outlook on life. Although he has just had knee surgery, nothing will stop this young man.

"Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre rescued Brandon from his darker thoughts and gave him a free space to talk amongst men during the TAARCS football team. It gave him the confidence to speak to new people, and he felt a part of a group."

If you would like to donate to Brandon's fundraising page for TAARC, visit: justgiving.com/page/brandon-marsh-58.

For more information about TAARC visit taarc.uk.