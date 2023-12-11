Pedestrian, 81, in critical condition after collision in Telford

Police were called to a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A4169 near to the junction of Lightmoor Road in Telford at around 10.25am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "An 81-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition."

Following the collision the A4169 was closed at Ironbridge park and ride roundabout and Castlefields roundabout.

It reopened just after 2pm following work by a specialist collision investigation team.