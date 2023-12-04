Controversial housing plot now up for auction

The plot, which had permission for two, semi-detatched homes, in Aqueduct Lane, Telford, is next to Telford Town Park's playing field.

Objectors to the houses say too many green pieces of land are being built on.

The planning permission was obtained by Strata Housing Services Ltd – a subsidiary of the Wrekin Housing Group (WHG). But it is now selling the land.

London Auction House, Allsop, has revealed that it will be sold by auction on December 19.

The guide price for the three quarters of an acre plot is £110,000.

It is being marketed as Vacant Freehold Site with planning permission by order of a Housing Association.

When planning permission was obtained by Strata Housing Services there were objections from 200 signatories objecting to the plans.