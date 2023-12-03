'Mechanical fault' starts fire that 'fully involves' saloon car at M54 motorway junction

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they received a call reporting a car fire at junction six in Telford at 12.14pm.

Three fire appliances were scrambled from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington along with an operations officer. The police and the land ambulance service were also present at the scene.

Fire crews used breathing kit and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one saloon vehicle was fully involved in the blaze which they said was caused by a mechanical fault. The fire service stop message for the incident was declared at 12.38pm.

There is no further information on the condition of anyone in the vehicle or the cause of the fire at the moment.