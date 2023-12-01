In central Telford's Southwater, the annual Christmas Market has been up and running for days - but on Friday the tall festive tree near the library had its lights turned on.

Anna Turner, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire; Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy mayor, Councillor Ian Preece; and Councillor Raj Mehta formed the very well wrapped-up official party who completed the electrical circuit to bring the illumination into glorious life.

Freezing Arctic-like conditions greeted visitors to the 20-or so mainly food stalls in traditional wooden cabins. Woolly jumpers were also being sold from one of the stands.

There's also a big wheel, funfair rides and the Festive Tipi for music - and beer - to further entertain visitors.