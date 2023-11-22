Callum Doignie, 29, from Horsehay, has the full support of his family and friends as he starts his journey in the music business - much to the surprise of former school mates.

Callum, who attended St Patrick's School and Blessed Robert Johnson in Wellington, says he has had many messages from former school friends saying how stunned they were when he popped up on their TV screens and impressing Sir Tom Jones with his voice.

"I didn't even take music as a GCSE," said Callum, surrounded by his two brothers Aaron, 33, Ashley, 34 and his mum and dad Ian and Sharon.

"I've been getting messages from people I went to school with saying they were bewildered and they didn't know I could sing."

Callum Doignie is on 'Team Tom'

Callum revealed that he was at first not confident about his singing voice, which he started to test on building sites with the family business, Jigsaw Design and Development.

But he is being backed to the hilt by his family who knew what a superstar they had in their midst even when he was belting out the hits on sites and at karaoke. They would urge him to step up to the mic and do his stuff.