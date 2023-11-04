Pupils joining world renowned band for festive charity concert

Singers from the Wrekin College Chapel Choir and the school’s Community Choir will be performing alongside the band from the East Midlands who have been the National Champion Brass Band on four occasions, the European Champions, and starred in their own ITV documentary a few years back.

The dynamic collaboration will come together on December 9 at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury, with the concert starting at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale at £10 and the event aims to raise vital funds for both Cancer Research and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The evening promises a seasonal delight of Christmas classics with musicians and singers set to perform a selection of festive music including a combined selection entitled A festival of Christmas and other favourites such as O Holy Night, Joy to the World, The Snow Waltz and Jingle Bells.

First established 125 years ago, Desford Colliery Band has played all over the world in countries such as Vietnam, Canada, The USA, Thailand and Singapore as well as every major concert hall in the UK.

The band has also produced a number of successful albums and won no less than 35 major championships. It is currently ranked in the top 25 brass bands in the world.

They will be joined by Wrekin's Chapel Choir who have recently performed at a number of high profile venues themselves including singing for Mass at the Vatican in Rome earlier this summer.

Previously, they have played at both the Royal Festival Hall in London and Symphony Hall in Birmingham after reaching the final of the Barnardos National Youth Choral Competition on two occasions.

The Community Choir, which features more than 50 singers aged from 15 to 85, has also taken on a number of ambitious projects and is now stepping up to support the fundraising efforts planned for December.

“I am delighted these groups are coming together to do something very special in one of Shropshire’s most engaging venues for music,” said Simon Platford, Director of Music at Wrekin College.

“We are really looking forward to getting this festive season properly underway with this concert and do hope that people will join us at St Chad’s and support our bid to raise money for two very important causes. Both of which have been very close to the heart of Wrekinians and their families in recent years as I am sure they have been to so many families in Shropshire and beyond.

“This concert is a wonderful opportunity to experience a world class brass band and well over 100 voices combine in a unique and atmospheric venue which, of course, Shropshire concert goers already know and love! We look forward to welcoming a packed audience.”

Tickets can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/wrekinarts