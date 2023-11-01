Dog rescued by firefighters in blaze at Telford home caused by candle

The blaze happened in McCormick Drive, Shawbirch, Telford yesterday evening. All people were accounted for and the dog was rescued safely.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.40pm on Tuesday, October 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

"This incident involved a small fire in the lounge due to an unattended candle, all persons accounted for and one dog has been rescued by fire service personnel."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington and an operation officer was in attendance. Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.