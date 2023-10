The dog was rescued from a property on McCormick Drive, Telford. Photo: Google Street View.

The incident on Tuesday evening involved a small fire in the lounge of a property on McCormick Drive, where all persons were accounted for.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.40pm and mobilised two fire appliances from Wellington, with an operations officer also attending the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.