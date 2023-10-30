Plans lodged to turn disused Telford doctors' surgery into council housing

The disused Aqueduct Surgery. Photo: Google

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for Aqueduct Surgery to be used for housing.

The Majestic Way building is planned to have five bedrooms, each with its own kitchen, living room and toilet.

The applicant says a previous plan was withdrawn for the site following conversations with the council.

“Following various conversations with the housing team at the local authority the building has been found to be suitable for conversion where the intention is to provide extra accommodation for the local authority,” said the applicant in a design and access statement.

“The previous proposal was to convert the building to assisted living. However, following on conversations with the local authority they have identified the site would be suitable to provide dwelling houses for the local authority to use.

“The intention is following the conversion all dwellings will be let to the local authority to use.”

The applicant says that the rooms have been ‘carefully designed’ to adapt the existing spaces into ‘comfortable living spaces’.

The planning documents add that due to the nature of the housing it is not anticipated that residents will have vehicle access.

However, the applicant states that there are no parking restrictions in place directly outside the property on Majestic Way.

“Following support for the conversion for the local authority we believe this conversion will provide well designed comfortable living space for the local community,” concluded the applicant.

“This proposal will help the local community both short and long-term.”

The application, which was registered onto the council’s planning website on Thursday, has had a quick objection from a resident of Majestic Way.

They claim that the development would impact on their privacy, with residents of the development able to see directly into their house.

The objector also raised fears about additional noise and disturbance in the ‘quiet area’ of Majestic Way.

Also raised in the objection was the fear that parking provisions would quickly fill up and visitors would be forced to park on Majestic Way.

“This would cause significant issues for the flow of traffic,” the objector says.

“With having the bus route on Majestic Way and the primary school, the road can quite often be gridlocked as it is, so further cars parked on the road would only exacerbate the problem.

“We have also experienced drainage problems in the past and introducing essentially five new properties to the same drainage system will no doubt overwhelm this further.

“This could lead to damage to the existing properties as well as potential health issues. We agree that something needs to be done with this property as it is currently an eyesore and not being maintained by the owner, but it should be something that positively impacts the local area, not negatively.”