Dozen fire crews tackle huge barn fire near Telford

A dozen fire crews have been tackling a huge barn fire near Telford.

The barn fire at Longden-on-Tern
The alarm was raised just after 2am on Saturday as flames and smoke from the blaze at Longden-on-Tern lit up the night sky.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it could be at the scene all weekend.

Firefighters arrived at Sugden Farm to find the fire consuming the hay within a large barn and requested extra support.

The barn fire at Longden-on-Tern. Photo: Wellington Fire Service

In all, 12 appliances from Wellington, Telford, Tweedale, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Prees and Shrewsbury were on scene throughout the night.

They included the heavy pumping unit used to get more water to the fire.

Safety officers joined the incident command unit on scene to ensure the blaze was fought safely and the welfare unit was also set up for the scores of firefighters.

The barn fire at Longden-on-Tern photo: Wellington Fire Service

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews were faced with a barn, measuring 30 metres by 40 metres, containing approximately 200 tonnes of hay fully alight. "

"Crews will remain on scene throughout the rest of the day, and possibly into Sunday until the fire is fully extinguished. "

