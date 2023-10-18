Patient vaping in Telford hospital toilet sparks false alarm and fire service call-out

A patient having a crafty vape in a hospital toilet sparked a false alarm that saw two fire engines scrambled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it despatched two fire engines to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford at around 5.05am.

On arrival, they said the fire alert had been a false alarm, caused by "patient vaping in the toilet area".

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

