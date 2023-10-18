Patient vaping in Telford hospital toilet sparks false alarm and fire service call-out

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it despatched two fire engines to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford at around 5.05am.
On arrival, they said the fire alert had been a false alarm, caused by "patient vaping in the toilet area".
A patient having a crafty vape in a hospital toilet sparked a false alarm that saw two fire engines scrambled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
