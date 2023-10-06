Finding art in hedgerows in a special workshop

Art from hedgerows

The event has been organised by CPRE Shropshire as part of its hedgerow project.

Artist Andrew Howe, will lead the event on October 19 at Admaston between 10am and 3.30pm when he will show how to make nature prints using simple techniques.

The day will start with a walk around local hedgerows to explore their ecology and forage for materials.

Then at Admaston Community Centre those on the course will learn simple techniques for making monoprints.

Activities will be suitable to anyone from the age of 10, with children having to be supervised. No previous skills or experience is necessary and all materials will be provided.

Drinks will also be provided but people should take their own lunch.

A spokesperson said: "People can take away their own artworks but we would like to invite them to take part in producing a collaborative artist book or larger work to illustrate the changing life of hedgerows through the seasons."