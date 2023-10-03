Time to limber up in lederhosen with warm weather set to boost weekend events

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/10/2021..Pic in the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury at Oktoberfest. The Endings, perform on stage..

Forecasts are predicting that despite it being October people can get ready for one of the warmest weekends of the year.

After an August dominated by raincoats and indoor activities temperatures are set to reach towards the mid 20s over the weekend.

That is great news for outdoor attractions across the region, which are set to enjoy an unexpected and welcome boost after a washout summer.

With up to 12,000 people expected for Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest beer festival organisers are looking forward to putting on possibly the 'biggest beer garden in the country' at the Quarry on Friday and Saturday.

Telford's Exotic Zoo said they were also pleased at the prospect of any sunshine to make up for the disastrous summer.

But the warmer conditions might not be welcomed by everyone with runners from across the region descending on Shrewsbury on Sunday for its half marathon.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, the organisers of Oktoberfest, said that any extra sunshine would be a boost as they get ready to host thousands of people for the event.

She said: "Last year we had little bit of sunshine on the Saturday and it made such a difference so hopefully we get a bit more of that and people can grab a beer and sit out on the slope and enjoy it.

"We are really looking forward to it. We have got an expanded marquee and we have added a big screen for the rugby – it is probably going to be the biggest beer garden in the country."

She added: "Some warm weather would be great. Everything is easier and people are always in a better mood. It is also our last festival of the season and it would be really nice to have a bit of sunshine to finish off."

The event will feature a 5,000 sq ft marquee, with more than 30,000 pints expected to be sold throughout the event.

Meanwhile Scott Adams, who runs Telford's Exotic Zoo, said they would welcome anything that might make up for the summer washout.

He said: "It has been such a bad summer, it has affected us so badly so if we are going to have a better weekend then that's great and I hope it will persuade a few people to enjoy a day out and come and visit."

Mr Adams said that the year had been a frustration for the attraction, with it being 'one thing after another' ever since Covid.

He said that he hoped there would be warmer weather for long enough to bring visitors in, but said the attraction was already looking towards its Halloween and Christmas events.

It comes as forecasts show promising signs for the weekend ahead, with an indication that bit more sunshine may be squeezed out of 2023 with only two months to go.

The forecasts show that Cardiff is set for temperatures of up to 21°C on Saturday, with much the same again on Sunday and Monday.

Super-heated air is expected to drift upwards from southern England later this week, with temperatures expected to rise as early as Thursday.

The warm weather, while unseasonable, is expected to be the start of an Indian summer, and is set to continue to rise throughout the weekend.

Forecasts between Friday, October 6 to October 15, read: "A split in conditions is likely to develop across the UK early in the period.

"Further rain is expected in north-western areas, which could turn heavy, particularly over higher, westwards-facing ground and strong winds are also possible in these areas."

"Southern areas, in contrast, are likely to remain much drier with light winds and some clear spells, which could lead to some overnight patches of mist and fog.

"Temperatures are likely to be above average for many, especially so in the south where some unusually warm temperatures for October are possible.

"These temperatures are likely to trend downward toward the middle of the month, with the northwest-southeast split also slowly becoming less distinct as the weather becomes generally more changeable."

But the joy could be short-lived with the temperature predicted to dramatically drop between October 15 and 29, with the Met Office saying there could be a warm gust in the run-up to Halloween.

It said: "Changeable conditions at the start of this period may give way to a more slowly evolving weather pattern later in October. This would result in some drier, settled spells, especially towards the northwest. Some wet weather is still possible at times, most likely in the south where some spots may be wetter than usual.

"Temperatures are more likely to be above average than below average overall, which means that by day conditions will often feel quite pleasant in sunshine.