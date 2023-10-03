Severn Trent to offer shoppers cost-cutting tips

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Severn Trent staff will be offering water-saving tips and free cost-cutting devices during two public drop-in events at Telford Centre this week.

Severn Trent staff at a previous drop in session
Severn Trent staff at a previous drop in session

Complimentary children’s books will also be available during the community sessions, which will run from 9am to 5pm on both Thursday and Friday.

Severn Trent teams will be on hand to offer advice between Boots and HMV in the North Sherwood street area of the shopping centre.

Details on how to use the company’s free leak detection service will be available, along with where to get free water saving devices such as shower timers and slow-release water gels for the garden.

David Cork, community engagement manager at Severn Trent, said: “We are really looking forward to speaking to people in Telford and Shropshire to offer as much advice as possible. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about what we offer and the support we can give.

“Our team will be on hand for two days, so if you would like to have a chat or want to find out more or simply want to grab yourself some free goodies, then come down to Telford Centre and we will be only too happy to help.

“And if we can’t answer your question on the day, we will take it away and come back to you with an answer as soon as we can.”

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Cost of living
Business
Environment
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News