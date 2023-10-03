Severn Trent to offer shoppers cost-cutting tips

Severn Trent staff at a previous drop in session

Complimentary children’s books will also be available during the community sessions, which will run from 9am to 5pm on both Thursday and Friday.

Severn Trent teams will be on hand to offer advice between Boots and HMV in the North Sherwood street area of the shopping centre.

Details on how to use the company’s free leak detection service will be available, along with where to get free water saving devices such as shower timers and slow-release water gels for the garden.

David Cork, community engagement manager at Severn Trent, said: “We are really looking forward to speaking to people in Telford and Shropshire to offer as much advice as possible. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about what we offer and the support we can give.

“Our team will be on hand for two days, so if you would like to have a chat or want to find out more or simply want to grab yourself some free goodies, then come down to Telford Centre and we will be only too happy to help.