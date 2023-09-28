Years of fundraising makes dream of helping more cats a reality for Telford volunteers

Boots is one of many cats that can now be homed at the cattery in Newport

The volunteers at Cats Protection’s Telford & District Branch have been working to increase the number of unwanted cats it was able to help, but have been long hampered by lack of space.

A legacy, kindly left to the branch, along with its regular market stall in Wellington and other fundraising activities has now allowed it to build four pens at the Chetwynd Firs Cattery in Newport.

As well as the secure enclosures built by Pedigree Pens, which can house individual cats or mothers and their litters, there is also a handy storeroom to keep food, litter and other essential supplies.

Area branch development manager Jayne Rogers said: “Branch coordinator Tracy has been pivotal in making this project a success and her enthusiasm and drive know no bounds.

"The welfare team leader Holly has also been amazing in helping get everything ready for opening and managing the intake of cats to the pens.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated time or money to make this dream a reality. The volunteers are dedicated to helping cats in need, and the opening of the new pens means they will be able to help even more cats at a critical time when their services are so in demand.”

Local councillor Mark Wiggin and his wife Sally were invited to conduct the opening ceremony, where they also passed on a personal donation.