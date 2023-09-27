Police 'dealing with' issue of rough sleeper reported in communal area of flats

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Police say they and partner agencies are dealing with a rough sleeper in the communal areas of flats in Telford.

Officers say that people who need to report such problems should call police on 101 or the local Safer Neighbourhood Team directly.

PC Dean Johnston, of the policing team in Nedge, said: "Police have been informed of a male who has been rough sleeping in the communal areas in Hollinswood flats.

"The male has been identified and police are dealing with the issue alongside partner agencies.

"If you have any issues or need to report such problems please call 101 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood team directly."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News