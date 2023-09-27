Police 'dealing with' issue of rough sleeper reported in communal area of flats

Officers say that people who need to report such problems should call police on 101 or the local Safer Neighbourhood Team directly.
PC Dean Johnston, of the policing team in Nedge, said: "Police have been informed of a male who has been rough sleeping in the communal areas in Hollinswood flats.
"The male has been identified and police are dealing with the issue alongside partner agencies.
"If you have any issues or need to report such problems please call 101 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood team directly."