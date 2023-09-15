Man denies the murder of Telford grandfather, 41

A 31-year-old man has denied the murder of a Telford grandfather who was found unresponsive in a car park in Woodside in July.

Anthony Wootton, 41, was pronounced dead after being found in Gresley Close on July 17.

Appearing before a judge at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, Ashley Harris of Armstrong Close, Telford, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Speaking only to confirm his name, address and to enter his plea, Harris was told he would stand trial on January 8 next year at the same court.

A case management hearing at either Birmingham or Stafford Crown Court is set to take place in mid-November, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC said, before remanding Harris into custody.

