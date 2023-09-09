Plan to improve accessibility to village recreation ground with ‘important view’

Wrockwardine Play Area. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for a new entrance to an extended car park and improved access at Wrockwardine Play Area.

“The provision of additional parking and improved safety for those accessing Wrockwardine Play Area will make a positive contribution to local rural and urban communities,” said the applicant Mike Sambrook in his planning and heritage statement.

The plans will increase the car park to 18 spaces, of which two will be for those with disabilities. The proposals also hope to improve the visibility for vehicles leaving the car park.

The existing gates will be relocated five metres away from the adjoining Burcot Lane.

“This will vastly improve safety whilst retaining important views towards the Wrekin,” the applicant said.

“Post and wire stockproof fence will surround the carpark, with new native hedge planted alongside it.”

Proposals are for a ‘self-binding’ gravel path to be provided on the eastern side of the new access, the path will then connect to the hardstanding and is aimed at suiting mobility scooters.

A second pedestrian access will be provided onto the playing field from the new car park. Also incorporated into the design is a removable bollard to stop public vehicles being able to access the field.

The park is part of the Wrockwardine Conservation Area and the view from the play area of the Wrekin is described as ‘important’.

“The proposed extension to the existing car park at Wrockwardine Play Area respects and responds positively to the context, character and appearance of the application site and surrounding Conservation Area,” concludes the applicant.

“The proposal will not result in any detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings.