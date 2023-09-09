Affordable housing development proposed near Telford town centre

Keon Homes has submitted plans for 30 affordable homes to be built on overgrown land off Baptist Avenue in Malinslee.

Over half of the planned development would be three-bedroom homes. Plans also include one-bedroom bungalows along with two and four bedroom properties. There are 56 car parking spaces proposed in the development.

“The street has a high proportion of street trees and frontage garden breaking up the parking,” said the applicant in a design statement.

“The street scene are broken up with gable fronts, which is seen in housing in the area and creates an interesting street view.

“The site is located in a highly residential area with shops and schools. New developments have been recently completed around the site. There is a commercial area nearby with a shopping centre and larger retail.”

Keon Homes says all areas of the site are overlooked, meaning that criminals are ‘less likely to act’.

A new pedestrian and vehicular access is proposed from Baptist Avenue – with a ‘small section’ widened to 5.5 metres.

The application has had an objection from a Malinslee resident who says that the access point is ‘very tight’.

The applicant concludes: “It has been demonstrated that the proposal would promote a sustainable pattern of development within the strategic town of Telford where housing growth is focused.

“In addition, the proposal would result in a measurable net gain in biodiversity in respect of the environmental aspect of sustainable development.

“The development would also have economic and social benefits through job creation and enhancing the vitality of the local community and its services through spending from future residents, as well as New Homes Bonus Scheme funding for the council.”

The application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number: TWC/2023/0672.