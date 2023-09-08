Two seriously injured as car hits wall in Telford

Four fire engines rushed to the crash in Wrockwardine

The incident, in South View near Drumery Lane in Wrockwardine, happened at around 9.25pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent four fire engines to the scene of the crash, including an operations officer.

A spokesperson for SFRS said fire crews gave first aid to the two occupants of the saloon car, who were then handed over to paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall on South View at 9.25pm.