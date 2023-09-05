Police incident to close major route in Telford for 'some time'

By Emma Walker TelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Telford.

Road closures are in place at Trench Lock Interchange southbound and northbound exit slip road prior to Wombridge Interchange.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the closures would be in place for some time and urged motorists to be patient.

Telford
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News