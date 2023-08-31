Scarecrows join battle to save beleaguered Wolverhampton speedway

Speedway at Monmore earlier this summer.

The Save Wolverhampton Speedway campaign will bring its fight to the Bishops Wood scarecrow festival fun day on September 9.

Campaigner Chris Adams will bring along a number of speedway bikes and race jackets, as well as memorabilia from different eras of the historic club.

Save Our Speedway campaign founder Chris Adams

The scarecrow festival first started in 2006 as part of celebrations to revive the old village custom of Oak Apple Day, a celebration of King Charles II's escape from nearby Boscobel House.

The festival opened on Monday, the same day it was confirmed Wolves will not race in 2024 at the Monmore Green track they have called home for almost a century.

Bishops Wood Scarecrow Festival sees the village, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, decorated with a variety of scarecrows in the run-up to the fun day.

There will also be a quiz night on September 7, and a concert from folk and blues singer Paul Parker on September 8.

Spokesman Tony Sloane said: "This year's event has particular significance with King Charles III being the current monarch, so we expect to see some scarecrow kings this year.

"We had over 88 scarecrows at the last event and are expecting at least as many this year - and probably more, as we attracted a large number of visitors."

As well as the motorbike display, the fund day will also include music from Fatman Alley, hot food and a gin and craft ale bars, as well as market stalls and 'human table football'.