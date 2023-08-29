New hospital entrance taking shape

The new entrance for Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is taking shape.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is having a new entrance built at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

This picture shows the frame of the building is completed – with glass already fitted in the central entrance.

The development is intended to transform the ‘front door’ of the hospital, with an improved reception, better access and wayfinding for patients.

SaTH said the investment will provide more shops offering greater comfort and refreshments to people visiting the site.

The new entrance will mean staff and visitors will have access to food outlets seven days a week.

The main entrance will be temporarily closed until October to allow for construction work to continue.

Speaking about the development, the trust's director of nursing Hayley Flavell, said: "You may also have noticed work taking place at the main entrance of PRH, which is part of the exciting transformation plans and includes an improved environment and new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff.

"It is really taking shape and looks fantastic. Thank you for your support and understanding while the main entrance is temporarily closed until October to allow the safe construction of a new link canopy and footway.